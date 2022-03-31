First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 5,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

