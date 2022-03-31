First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.2% over the last three years.

Shares of FIF stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

