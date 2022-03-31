First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.2% over the last three years.
Shares of FIF stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.33.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.