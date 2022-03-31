First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 70,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,684. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
