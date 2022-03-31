First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

TDIV stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

