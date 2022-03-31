FirstService (TSE:FSV) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$209.40.

TSE FSV traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$181.92. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$185.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$219.52. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$166.76 and a 12-month high of C$256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 6.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

