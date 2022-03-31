Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

