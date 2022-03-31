Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.98

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $13.43. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 38,022 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
