Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.98

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $13.43. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 38,022 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

