Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 288,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 373,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Flex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 188,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

