Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 94,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,743. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Flexible Solutions International worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.