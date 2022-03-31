Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Gordon Haskett from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.14.

NYSE:FND traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,689. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $96,997,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

