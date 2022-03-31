Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fluent by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fluent (Get Rating)
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
