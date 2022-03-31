Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $691.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

