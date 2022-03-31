Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortis by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fortis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.