Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.07

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.07 and last traded at C$61.98, with a volume of 54746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.57.

Several analysts have commented on FTS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Insiders have sold a total of 62,061 shares of company stock worth $3,763,440 in the last quarter.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

