Fortress Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBIO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

