Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $137.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 169,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

