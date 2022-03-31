Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $84.00. The company traded as low as $75.10 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 64110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

