Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FOUN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 408,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,499. Founder SPAC has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

