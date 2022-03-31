Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%.
Shares of FC stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $658.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $52.52.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.
