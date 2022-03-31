Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FLAC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 408,365 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.