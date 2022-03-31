Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider David John Walsh Sells 16,453 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.56), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($272,420.64).

David John Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.37), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,966.86).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($16.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.10). The company has a market capitalization of £499.58 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,276.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,834.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($38.22).

Frontier Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.