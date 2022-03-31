Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider David John Walsh Sells 16,453 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.56), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($272,420.64).
David John Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.37), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,966.86).
Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($16.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.10). The company has a market capitalization of £499.58 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,276.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,834.79.
Frontier Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.
