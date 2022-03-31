Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €32.76 ($36.00) and last traded at €32.78 ($36.02). Approximately 195,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.70 ($37.03).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.
About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)
