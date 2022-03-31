Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €32.76 ($36.00) and last traded at €32.78 ($36.02). Approximately 195,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.70 ($37.03).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

