FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 127,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,129,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.