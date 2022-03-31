Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.86. 2,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,931. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,901,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

