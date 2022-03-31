Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,225 ($68.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.35).

Shares of LON FUTR traded down GBX 68.69 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,633.31 ($34.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,729.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,261.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,847.58 ($24.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.98).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($41.16) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($305,680.30).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

