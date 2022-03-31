FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Macquarie Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

