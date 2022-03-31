FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 235.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 209,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 221,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.