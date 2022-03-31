FY2023 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Lowered by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.94. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

