FY2025 EPS Estimates for Verastem, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verastem in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.56%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 316.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 65,817.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 1,790.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 858,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

