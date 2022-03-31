GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 688,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,731. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

