Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,271,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.53. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.15 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

