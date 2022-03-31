Gazit Globe Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZTGF opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gazit Globe has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

