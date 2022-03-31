Gazit Globe Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS GZTGF opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gazit Globe has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 0.85.
Gazit Globe Company Profile (Get Rating)
