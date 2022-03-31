GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.57 ($47.88).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.98 ($1.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.70 ($41.43). The stock had a trading volume of 310,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($53.35). The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.66 and its 200 day moving average is €42.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.