Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) PT Lowered to €120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina stock remained flat at $$114.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.