General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 669,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.