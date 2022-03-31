General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $37,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in General Mills by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in General Mills by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 31.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

