General Motors (NYSE:GM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also commented on GM. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

