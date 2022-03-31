Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Genesco stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 211,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

