Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
Genesco stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 211,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.05.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
