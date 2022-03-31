Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

