Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 15,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gerdau by 176.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gerdau by 272.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after buying an additional 5,596,967 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 2,761,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,621,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 2,579,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.43. 8,699,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

