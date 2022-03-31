Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 191,723 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 413,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 531,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Geron by 1,890.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

