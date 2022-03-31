Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.53. Geron shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 4,876 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.