Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 45,000 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)
