Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.10, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

