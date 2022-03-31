Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 157,567 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.