Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

