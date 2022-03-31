Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of GOGO stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
