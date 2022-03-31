Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,444. The company has a market capitalization of $284.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,823,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

