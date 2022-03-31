Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Up 11.3%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOGGet Rating) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 27,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 867,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

