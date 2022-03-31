Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 27,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 867,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.