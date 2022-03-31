Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.77. Approximately 53,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 294,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.