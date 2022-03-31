Graco (NYSE:GGG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Graco has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.